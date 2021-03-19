Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $445.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.92 and its 200-day moving average is $467.94. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

