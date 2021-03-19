Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Generation Bio stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 81,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $861,129 in the last three months.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

