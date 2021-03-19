Qtron Investments LLC Invests $208,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.