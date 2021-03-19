Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%.

VIVE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 39,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,950. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

VIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

