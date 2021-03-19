YOUengine Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.00629170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069190 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034580 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUC is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

