Navcoin (NAV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.71 million and $2.97 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,259,650 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

