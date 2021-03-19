Reviewing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ovintiv and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 2 10 6 0 2.22 Callon Petroleum 5 9 1 0 1.73

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential downside of 26.63%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $11.84, suggesting a potential downside of 67.69%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63% Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.97 $234.00 million $3.29 7.60 Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 2.60 $67.93 million $7.60 4.98

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 4, suggesting that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Callon Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

