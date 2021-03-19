$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

Shares of WING traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.46. 41,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 137.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.