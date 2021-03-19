Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 354 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $630.75. 30,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

