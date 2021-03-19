Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shot up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.10. 79,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,852,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

