Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

BA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.05. 406,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

