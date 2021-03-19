Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $141.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,201. American Express has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.