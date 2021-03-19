Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 7.7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) was up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 247,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,242,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 70.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

