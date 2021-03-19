Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) shares dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.81. Approximately 874,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 906,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. CSFB dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

