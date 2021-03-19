HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 26,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,131. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

