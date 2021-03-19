Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s (SUVPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:SUVPF remained flat at $$490.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.55. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $242.53 and a 12-month high of $603.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

