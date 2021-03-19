888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 888 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 17,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. 888 has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.