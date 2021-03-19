Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.98.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.65. 19,446,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,012,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.94. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

