Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.79. 42,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

