Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.27 Million

Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $154.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.90 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $151.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $665.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $720.22 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 11,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

