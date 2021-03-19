F3Logic LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.82. 6,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.94. The company has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

