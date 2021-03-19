TerraCredit Market Capitalization Tops $427,721.68 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $427,721.68 and approximately $77,979.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

