Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

