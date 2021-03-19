Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $49,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,328. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

