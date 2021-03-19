$269.61 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce $269.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.13 million to $277.35 million. GDS reported sales of $174.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

GDS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 111,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,578. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

