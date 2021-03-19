Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NIO will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIO.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 1,937,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,578,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

