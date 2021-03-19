Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

COIHY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.