Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

COIHY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of COIHY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

