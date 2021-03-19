Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $578.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $590.70 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $472.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock worth $3,107,530. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.21. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

