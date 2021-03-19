United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $24.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,804,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,360. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

