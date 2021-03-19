Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $186,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.06.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

