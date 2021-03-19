Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $28.45

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $27.52. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 5,065 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

