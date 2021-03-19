Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Down to $85.17

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.17, but opened at $81.47. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 5,029 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

