Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Down to $85.17

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.17, but opened at $81.47. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $83.38, with a volume of 5,029 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
