Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $19.65

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $20.49. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 15,877 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.