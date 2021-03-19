Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $83.00

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.00, but opened at $87.60. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $83.27, with a volume of 57,961 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.