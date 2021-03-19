10,681 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

