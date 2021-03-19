Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.97 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $29,430.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009526 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 237.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

