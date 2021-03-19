Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

AMAL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,827. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

