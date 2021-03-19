Ancora Advisors LLC Has $20.46 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 180,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,640,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.43. 163,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

