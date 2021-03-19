Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,942 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $84,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

