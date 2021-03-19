Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $593.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

