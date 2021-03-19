Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average is $232.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

