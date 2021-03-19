Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,436 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. 16,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,592. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

