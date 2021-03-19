Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

