Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $23.00. Merus shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 5,536 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Merus by 176,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

