MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 117,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 150,103 shares.The stock last traded at $45.37 and had previously closed at $46.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

