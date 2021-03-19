API3 (API3) Price Hits $7.08 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00012024 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $97.99 million and $27.91 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.23 or 0.00452359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00065599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00140213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00665020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00077074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

