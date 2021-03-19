Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.54.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.76. 4,845,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$30.40 and a 1 year high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

