Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.39. 11,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,280,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,967,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

