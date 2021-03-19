Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,457. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.69 and its 200-day moving average is $244.96. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

