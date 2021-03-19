Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,926,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 253,018 shares in the last quarter. Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $44,353,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 52,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 448,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $348.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.